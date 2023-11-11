Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

