Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $85,025,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 460,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,892,634.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $253.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.19. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 201.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

