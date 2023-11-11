Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
