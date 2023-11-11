Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

