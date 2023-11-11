Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 150.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 593,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,058,000 after acquiring an additional 356,900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 141.0% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $75.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

