Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $123-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.29 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $111.75 on Friday. Nova has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nova will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

