Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 1,698.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,391 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CLSA decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 94.92% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

