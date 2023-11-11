NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $21.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised NeoGenomics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.82.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,428,000 after buying an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $9,197,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

