Morgan Stanley Raises Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XHR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.0 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of XHR opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 267,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 170,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.