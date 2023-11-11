Mizuho Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $42.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.29.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Stock Up 1.5 %

APA stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that APA will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.