Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,972 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,972 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $23,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.