Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $26,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.1 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.