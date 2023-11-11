Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.71 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $27,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

