Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

