Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.38.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.