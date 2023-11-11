Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $21.08 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $21,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

