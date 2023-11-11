Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 552,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

