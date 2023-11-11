Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Meritage Homes worth $37,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

