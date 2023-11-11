McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $267.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average is $281.64. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

