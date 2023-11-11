Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,217 shares of company stock worth $7,017,045. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $582.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average is $531.67. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $481.99 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

