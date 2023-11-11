Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $205,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pool were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock opened at $330.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.