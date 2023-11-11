KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered KT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KT by 259.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

