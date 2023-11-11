Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Read Our Latest Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.