Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

