Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,640 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

