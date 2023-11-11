Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 25527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

