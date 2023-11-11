JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $12.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.37.

Shares of CNHI opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

