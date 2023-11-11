Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

