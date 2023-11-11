Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 71,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 61,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $75.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at $14,181,217,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.