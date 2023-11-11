Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 898 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $112.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

