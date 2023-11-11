Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after purchasing an additional 410,815 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after purchasing an additional 256,980 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $187.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.