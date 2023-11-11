Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 84 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,089,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,222,000 after acquiring an additional 268,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $231.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

