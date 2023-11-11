Guggenheim Lowers IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $44.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,577.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $52,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $576,859 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

