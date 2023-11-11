Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Down 34.4 %

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 611,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.