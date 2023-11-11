Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.34.

GOL stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $311,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

