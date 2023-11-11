Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Truist Financial

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.84. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,316,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,008,000 after buying an additional 43,187 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Globus Medical by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 117,051 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,327,000 after buying an additional 775,615 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.