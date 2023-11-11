Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Dover Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DOV opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

