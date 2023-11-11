Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Releases Earnings Results

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.