FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after purchasing an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,941,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

