FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

