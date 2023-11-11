FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 584 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock valued at $232,038 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $394.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

