FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

