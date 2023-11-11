First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First United

First United Stock Performance

First United Announces Dividend

Shares of FUNC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 163.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First United by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.