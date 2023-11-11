Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE:FIS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,911,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,170,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,577,000 after acquiring an additional 827,952 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

