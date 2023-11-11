Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.69.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RACE opened at $339.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $209.88 and a 1 year high of $340.31.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

