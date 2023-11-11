Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

