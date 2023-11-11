Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BURL. Barclays decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.45.

NYSE:BURL opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

