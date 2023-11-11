Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 120.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

