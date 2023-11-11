DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $68.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.80 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

