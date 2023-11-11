Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

In other news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

