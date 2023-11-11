Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of DEO opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $191.93.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.